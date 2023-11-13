Slider’s processing will participate in ‘Hunters Helping the Hungry’ again

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - For the fourth year in a row Slider’s processing will be participating in ‘Hunters Helping the Hungry’. The West Virginia Department of Natural Resources describes the program as “a collaborative effort with food banks to help provide nutritious protein to hungry people around the state.” It was started in 1992, and since then, more than one million pounds of venison from 28,826 deer have been donated and processed. In the 2022 seasons alone, 681 deer were donated by hunters providing 24,580 pounds of venison for those in need.

Shawn Slider says that helping hunters get food for Thanksgiving through their processing company is one thing but helping families in need bring out a different emotion.

“But it also is gratifying to be able to help people who have food challenges. We set aside a point in the day to get our hunters helping the hungry animals processed,” said Slider.

If you are a hunter and want to donate your deer to the program you can bring your deer to Slider’s Processing beginning Monday, November 20- Monday, December 4.

The Mountaineer Food Bank in Gassaway and Facing Hunger Foodbank in Huntington then pick up donated meat from processors and distributes it to individuals and families in need through a statewide network of 600 charitable food pantries, soup kitchens, senior centers, shelters and other such entities.

