Twin brothers serving prison time for possessing child pornography

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) – Warren Township twin brothers, Donald and David Nolan are serving time in prison for their convictions on multiple counts of child pornography charges.

The brothers were arrested in February of this year following the discovery by law enforcement of 41,000 items of child pornography and children preforming sex acts.

According to the Washington County Prosecuting Attorney, the brothers entered guilty pleas to seven of the combined 35 counts against them. They were convicted on five counts of second degree felony pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor or impaired person, one count of second degree felony illegal use of minor in nudity-oriented material or performance and one count of fifth degree felony unlawful possession of a dangerous ordinance.

Donald Nolan was sentenced to seven years in prison. David Nolan was sentenced to six years in prison.

The twins will be required to register as Tier II sex offenders upon release from prison.

At the time of their arrest, Sheriff Larry Mincks said, “”Whether it’s one or ten or 10,000, it’s still a very disgusting crime.”

Officials believe the twins had been collecting the images for about 10 years and they did not believe Donald and David Nolan took any of the pictures themselves.

