Vienna Christmas parade will have new rules

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A major change has been made to the upcoming Vienna Christmas parade.

Vienna has a small committee of Vienna Police Chief Mike Pifer, Mayor Randy Rapp, and Community Event Planner, Linda Kern. During last year’s post parade meeting they assess things such as safety of the parade, parade route and more.

To ensure the safety of the walkers of the parade, the other cars in the parade and the bystanders they have decided that no walking will be allowed in the parade this year. Those involved with the parade will have to be in a car or float to participate in the parade.

“The people who were walking were interested in what they are saying or dogs they would have. Anybody and they would veer off into the crowds on the sideline and Grand Central Avenue is very narrow,” said Kern.

Kern also added that this decision was not made because of any event that happened last year, the decision was made to prevent any possible future incidents.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.