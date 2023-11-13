Washington County Prosecuting Attorney discusses Ohio Issue 2

By Chase Campbell
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 5:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Ohio voters approved Issue 2 last week, legalizing recreational marijuana for adults age 21 and over.

Washington County Prosecuting Attorney Nicole Coil said Issue 2 passing won’t have a major immediate impact on her office’s operations. This is because the county prosecutor’s office only prosecutes felony possession cases of over 200 grams anyway. Nonetheless, Coil did say she’s concerned legalized marijuana could lead to more people driving under the influence.

Coil also cautioned that just because marijuana will be legal, it doesn’t mean use will be permitted in every situation. “Just because it’s now legal, if you’re renting, it could certainly go in a lease that you’re not permitted to have marijuana in your apartment, even if it said that you can have the six plants,” Coil said.

Coil said employers will also likely still be able to prohibit their employees from using marijuana, even if it’s legal at the state level. Issue 2 officially goes into effect on December 7.

