The City of Parkersburg brings in the Christmas spirit

PKB Christmas tree
PKB Christmas tree(Kheron Alston)
By Kheron Alston
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - We are still over a month away from Christmas but the City of Parkersburg is already starting to show its Christmas spirit.

Today city workers hung up lights on Market St and put up the 22 foot tall Christmas tree outside of the city building.

For the first time ever the city will use an artificial Christmas tree, this decision came after the city had trouble finding a Christmas tree.

The tree will be lit December 2 at the Parkersburg Winterfest to officially bring in the holiday spirit.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is a wreck on the 1,500 block of Emerson Avenue.
One person dead after head-on wreck on WV State Route 2
51-year old Donald Turner was sentenced Friday.
Woman from Gallipolis sentenced for fraud
Washington County Sheriff not seeking reelection in 2024
Washington County Sheriff not seeking reelection in 2024
David R. Griffin Obit
Obituary: Griffin, David R.
Community Thanksgiving dinner at St. Marys United Methodist Church
St. Marys United Methodist Church holds Thanksgiving dinner

Latest News

Firefighters respond to fire at apartments in Marietta
Shannon Beacham with the Marietta-Washington County CVB was in the studio!
Celebrating the Holidays with the Merry-Etta Tour of Lights!
Merry-etta Tour of Lights returns for third year
Merry-Etta tour of lights prepares for third year
Community Thanksgiving dinner at St. Marys United Methodist Church
St. Marys United Methodist Church holds Thanksgiving dinner