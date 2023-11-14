The City of Parkersburg brings in the Christmas spirit

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - We are still over a month away from Christmas but the City of Parkersburg is already starting to show its Christmas spirit.

Today city workers hung up lights on Market St and put up the 22 foot tall Christmas tree outside of the city building.

For the first time ever the city will use an artificial Christmas tree, this decision came after the city had trouble finding a Christmas tree.

The tree will be lit December 2 at the Parkersburg Winterfest to officially bring in the holiday spirit.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.