St. Marys United Methodist Church holds Thanksgiving dinner

St. Marys United Methodist hold Thanksgiving dinner
By Hailey Lanham
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 10:54 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ST. MARYS, W.Va. (WTAP) - The St. Marys United Methodist Church had a community Thanksgiving dinner.

The St. Marys United Methodist Church holds a Thanksgiving dinner every year not only for its members, but for the entire community as well!

This event has took place for more than 20 years until COVID-19 got in the way. This is their second year back hosting the dinner.

“We realize there are a lot of people who live alone, there are people who won’t be able to have a big Thanksgiving dinner and so we want to share from the blessings we have been given. Our dinner is for those who might not have a Thanksgiving dinner, but it is for anyone who would join us for this evening” said Judy Nutter, member of the church and coordinator of the Thanksgiving dinner.

Nutter stated as long as people continue to eat, they will continue to have the annual Thanksgiving dinner. Nutter says she is most thankful for the people they have, the people that are serving, and the people who brought the food.

