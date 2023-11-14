The historic Cook House officially changes ownership

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The historic home that sits on Murdoch Ave that has been owned by the Junior League of Parkersburg since 1978.

It has now changed ownership to the Oil, Gas and Industrial Association which is now known as the Museums of the Mid-Ohio Valley.

This group has four National Register of Historic Sites that they own and operate, The Cook House, Oil and Gas Museum, Henderson Hall plantation and Burning Springs museum.

Paul Hoblitzell, President of the Museums of the MOV, says this change will help preserve history and the remembrance of yesterday.

“They’re all on the national register and we have committed ourselves to preserve the old and specifically the things that have history in the Parkersburg area,” said Hoblitzell.

Hoblitzell says they don’t have any immediate plans but they do plan on hosting more tours and events for the community.

