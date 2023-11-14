Merry-Etta tour of lights prepares for third year

People can still sign up to participate
Shannon Beacham with the Marietta-Washington County CVB was in the studio!
By Alexa Griffey
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 7:54 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
MARIETTA, OH. (WTAP) - The holiday season is upon us!

That means we’ll soon start seeing light displays on houses and in parks going up around the Mid-Ohio Valley.

Shannon Beacham, the group tour director at the Marietta-Washington County CVB, explained that the tour is, “a guided holiday light tour that encourages Marietta residents and visitors to vote on their favorite displays within the four provided categories; traditional Christmas, nontraditional Christmas, Clark Griswold decorations (e.g., massive light display that can be seen in space), and best decorated church. All these displays can be found in and around Marietta-Washington county.”

This is the third year the CVB is doing the tour of lights.

It starts on December 1, 2023. The best time to see them is between 6-9 p.m.

Shannon Beacham says after 9p.m., the lights may be turned off.

Brochures with the houses on the tour will be available. You don’t need to get out of the car, making it fun for the whole family.

People can still sign up until November 23,2023. You can sign up by calling the visitor center at 740-373-5178.

The winners will each be awarded a trophy, $50 dollars in Marietta bucks, and social media recognition.

