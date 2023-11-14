Neglected dog now in care of animal shelter: ‘I’d love to charge the owner’

By Noelle Williams
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 9:44 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - A dog that was rescued from harsh conditions in Euclid, Ohio, over the weekend is now recovering at a local animal shelter.

Denali was found left out in the cold. The dog could hardly lift his head or stand.

“I’d love to charge the owner with neglect on this dog,” Anne Mills, with the Euclid Animal Shelter, said.

However, Mills said first they need help finding the owner.

Denali was found and rescued by Euclid,O Ohio, police after he was left in the cold.
Denali was found and rescued by Euclid,O Ohio, police after he was left in the cold.

Mills told WOIO unfortunately, she’s seen more and more stomach-turning cases of neglect.

“I feel it’s going to get worse before it gets better,” Mills said.

In 2016, Ohio House Bill 60 was signed into law making it a felony to knowingly harm a pet.

Somehow, Mills said she has seen nearly 20 more neglected dogs since January compared to last year.

The shelter is now full of other dogs facing similar horrific situations.

According to Mills, they no longer have any room at the shelter. The shelter is filled with dogs that were dumped or left behind.

“We just hope the people that have dogs in this climate and condition will call and get help, I mean we are there,” Mills said.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Washington County Sheriff not seeking reelection in 2024
Washington County Sheriff not seeking reelection in 2024
Bands from Parkersburg South and Parkersburg High Schools marched in the parade.
Hundreds line Washington avenue for Veterans Day parade
Rhonda Kaye Rowan (Watts) Obit
Obituary: Rowan (Watts), Rhonda Kaye
Ronda Cheryl (Hendrickson) Gillette Obit
Obituary: Gillette, Ronda Cheryl (Hendrickson)
Twin brothers serving prison time for possessing child pornography

Latest News

FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2016 file photo, federal judge Maryanne Trump Barry, older sister of...
Maryanne Trump Barry, Donald Trump’s older sister and a retired federal judge, dies at 86
Belpre City Council meets.
Public camping ban passes its second reading at Belpre City Council
Indonesian President Joko Widodo, left, and Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi inspect the relief...
Biden hails ‘new era’ of ties between US and Indonesia
A group of House Democrats renewed their calls for a ceasefire in the Middle East
Quilters show their work at the Blennerhassett Museum.
Quilters show their skill at 19th annual show