Obituary: Conrad, Haymond Paul

Haymond Paul Conrad Obit
Haymond Paul Conrad Obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 4:23 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Haymond Paul Conrad, 81, of Grantsville, died peacefully on Saturday, November 11, 2023, at Minnie Hamilton Health System, Grantsville, WV.

He was born in Stumptown, Gilmer County, West Virginia, and was the son of the late Mancil (Fats) Conrad and Genieva (Riddle) Conrad.

He worked alongside his father farming and gardening.

Surviving are two nephews, Danny and Dawn Conrad of Carrollton GA; and Mark and Susan Conrad of Carrollton GA. Several great-nieces nephews, and cousins.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by sister Gearaldine Conrad and brother Howard Conrad.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 15, 2023, from 6-8:00 p.m. at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Grantsville. Funeral Service will be held at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church, Stumptown on November 16, 2023, at 1:00 p.m., with Pastor Ron Chesser officiating.

Internment will follow at the Collins Community Cemetery.

Online condolences may be expressed at https://linkprotect.cudasvc.com/url?a=https%3a%2f%2fwww.stumpfuneralhomes.com&c=E,1,Yy8503VWeWuUxm3E9oJrxp1qyU1WoP8usPUDm7ddmmo1AG6TWp9Ql27282GDuGtY45RjYXs_rU1twMCoH4uhTmsnUqngDKMUbEuJmpTb8enBZ_2swpcvZ5nBrw,,&typo=1

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is a wreck on the 1,500 block of Emerson Avenue.
One person dead after head-on wreck on WV State Route 2
51-year old Donald Turner was sentenced Friday.
Woman from Gallipolis sentenced for fraud
Washington County Sheriff not seeking reelection in 2024
Washington County Sheriff not seeking reelection in 2024
David R. Griffin Obit
Obituary: Griffin, David R.
Community Thanksgiving dinner at St. Marys United Methodist Church
St. Marys United Methodist Church holds Thanksgiving dinner

Latest News

Robert Woodrow (Woody) Wilson Obit
Obituary: Wilson, Robert Woodrow (Woody)
Louwanna Jean Patterson Obit
Obituary: Patterson, Louwanna “Jean”
Margaret Genevieve Workman Obit
Obituary: Workman, Margaret Genevieve
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Bolian, Jr., Sam