Obituary: Dennis II, Donald E.

Donald E. Dennis II Obit
Donald E. Dennis II Obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 5:56 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Donald E. Dennis II, 59, of Marietta, went to be with the Lord, on November 13, 2023, at Arbors Nursing Home after a long illness.

Survived by his father Donald E. Dennis (Shelba) of Marietta, OH, and his mother Dianna L. Stephens Whipkey of North Carolina; along with aunts, uncles, and many cousins.

Donald was preceded in death by his grandparents; his brother Charles Dennis and his cousin Patrick Dyar.

The family will receive friends Thursday, November 16th from 1 PM until the time of the service at 2 at Roberts Funeral Home, 27880 State Route 7, Marietta OH 45750.  Pastor Robert T. Hughes will officiate. Burial will follow at East Lawn Memorial Park. Online tributes may be made at www.RobertsFuneralHome.com

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is a wreck on the 1,500 block of Emerson Avenue.
One person dead after head-on wreck on WV State Route 2
51-year old Donald Turner was sentenced Friday.
Woman from Gallipolis sentenced for fraud
Washington County Sheriff not seeking reelection in 2024
Washington County Sheriff not seeking reelection in 2024
David R. Griffin Obit
Obituary: Griffin, David R.
Community Thanksgiving dinner at St. Marys United Methodist Church
St. Marys United Methodist Church holds Thanksgiving dinner

Latest News

Robert Woodrow (Woody) Wilson Obit
Obituary: Wilson, Robert Woodrow (Woody)
Louwanna Jean Patterson Obit
Obituary: Patterson, Louwanna “Jean”
Haymond Paul Conrad Obit
Obituary: Conrad, Haymond Paul
Margaret Genevieve Workman Obit
Obituary: Workman, Margaret Genevieve