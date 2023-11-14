Obituary: Patterson, Louwanna “Jean”

Louwanna Jean Patterson Obit
Louwanna Jean Patterson Obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 4:28 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Louwanna “Jean” Patterson 86, of Marietta, OH., passed away Thursday, November 9, 2023, at Elison of Marietta, OH., with her daughters by her side.

She was born June 13, 1937, in Bloomingrose, WV., to the late Charles and Helen Vanmeter Belcher. Jean served in the U.S. Marine Corps. from 1955-56.

She is survived by her daughters Terri Bauerbach (Jeff) of Waterford, OH. and Wendi Jo Patterson of Green Bay, WI, granddaughters Crystal Arnold (Keith) of Westlake, OH. and Nicole Treadway (Joshua) of Dublin, OH. a grandson Aaron Patterson of Plover, WI., great-grandsons Owen and Mason Patterson and great-granddaughters Kiara and Harper Patterson and Ava and Brooke Arnold.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Bernard Kenneth Patterson.

Private family services will be held with burial and full military honors at East Lawn Memorial Park.

Online condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is a wreck on the 1,500 block of Emerson Avenue.
One person dead after head-on wreck on WV State Route 2
51-year old Donald Turner was sentenced Friday.
Woman from Gallipolis sentenced for fraud
Washington County Sheriff not seeking reelection in 2024
Washington County Sheriff not seeking reelection in 2024
David R. Griffin Obit
Obituary: Griffin, David R.
Community Thanksgiving dinner at St. Marys United Methodist Church
St. Marys United Methodist Church holds Thanksgiving dinner

Latest News

Haymond Paul Conrad Obit
Obituary: Conrad, Haymond Paul
Margaret Genevieve Workman Obit
Obituary: Workman, Margaret Genevieve
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Bolian, Jr., Sam
Bard Alton Wolfe Obit
Obituary: Wolfe, Bard Alton