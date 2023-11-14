Obituary: Patterson, Louwanna “Jean”

Louwanna “Jean” Patterson 86, of Marietta, OH., passed away Thursday, November 9, 2023, at Elison of Marietta, OH., with her daughters by her side.

She was born June 13, 1937, in Bloomingrose, WV., to the late Charles and Helen Vanmeter Belcher. Jean served in the U.S. Marine Corps. from 1955-56.

She is survived by her daughters Terri Bauerbach (Jeff) of Waterford, OH. and Wendi Jo Patterson of Green Bay, WI, granddaughters Crystal Arnold (Keith) of Westlake, OH. and Nicole Treadway (Joshua) of Dublin, OH. a grandson Aaron Patterson of Plover, WI., great-grandsons Owen and Mason Patterson and great-granddaughters Kiara and Harper Patterson and Ava and Brooke Arnold.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Bernard Kenneth Patterson.

Private family services will be held with burial and full military honors at East Lawn Memorial Park.

