Public camping ban passes its second reading at Belpre City Council

Belpre City Council meets.
Belpre City Council meets.(Laura Bowen)
By Laura Bowen
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 9:59 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - A public camping ban passed its second reading at Belpre City Council Monday night. A disclaimer that this is not the legislation’s final reading.

The ordinance would ban camping on public grounds.

It would enforce fines of up to $150 on the first offense, which would be considered a minor misdemeanor. However, if someone violates the legislation more than once, they would be subject to jail time and more expensive fines.

Under this legislation, the safety service director would be able to issue camping permits to people who are looking to camp for historical, cultural, or educational purposes.

For more background information and other details on this legislation, click the link below.

https://www.wtap.com/2023/10/24/belpre-city-council-passes-first-reading-public-camping-ban-legislation/

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Washington County Sheriff not seeking reelection in 2024
Washington County Sheriff not seeking reelection in 2024
Bands from Parkersburg South and Parkersburg High Schools marched in the parade.
Hundreds line Washington avenue for Veterans Day parade
Rhonda Kaye Rowan (Watts) Obit
Obituary: Rowan (Watts), Rhonda Kaye
Ronda Cheryl (Hendrickson) Gillette Obit
Obituary: Gillette, Ronda Cheryl (Hendrickson)
Twin brothers serving prison time for possessing child pornography

Latest News

Quilters show their work at the Blennerhassett Museum.
Quilters show their skill at 19th annual show
51-year old Donald Turner was sentenced Friday.
Woman from Gallipolis sentenced for fraud
There is a wreck on the 1,500 block of Emerson Avenue.
One person dead after head-on wreck on WV State Route 2
Slider's processing
Slider’s processing will participate in ‘Hunters Helping the Hungry’ again