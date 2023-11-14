Public camping ban passes its second reading at Belpre City Council

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - A public camping ban passed its second reading at Belpre City Council Monday night. A disclaimer that this is not the legislation’s final reading.

The ordinance would ban camping on public grounds.

It would enforce fines of up to $150 on the first offense, which would be considered a minor misdemeanor. However, if someone violates the legislation more than once, they would be subject to jail time and more expensive fines.

Under this legislation, the safety service director would be able to issue camping permits to people who are looking to camp for historical, cultural, or educational purposes.

For more background information and other details on this legislation, click the link below.

https://www.wtap.com/2023/10/24/belpre-city-council-passes-first-reading-public-camping-ban-legislation/

