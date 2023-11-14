Two-vehicle crash north of Interstate 77 closes southbound lanes

There is a wreck on the 1,500 block of Emerson Avenue.
There is a wreck on the 1,500 block of Emerson Avenue.
By Phyllis Smith and Hailey Lanham
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 7:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County 911 says both southbound lanes of Interstate 77 near the 1,500 hundred block Emerson Avenue are closed right now because of a two-vehicle wreck.

The crash was called in at 6:59 p.m. on Monday.

The crash is near Chichester Lane and the 1,500 block of Emerson Avenue, which is north of Interstate 77.

The Wood County Sheriff’s Office is the lead investigator.

We have a reporter at the scene and will keep you updated as we learn more.

