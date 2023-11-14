West Virginia State Police investigating reports of human remains in Mercer County

Call came in Monday afternoon
By Josh Widman
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 11:43 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Mercer County 911 reported the call for the discovery of human remains came in around 2:30 p.m. Monday afternoon. Senior Trooper J.B. Fox with WVSP says the remains were found by employees of a tree cutting company near Sherman Oakes Road off Airport Road near Green Valley.

Fox says the remains were sent to the state medical examiner’s office for identification.

We’ll continue to follow developments with the investigation.

