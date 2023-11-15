10-year-old leaves hospital after 579 days

After undergoing a successful operation and spending nearly 20 months in a hospital, Ava left the hospital Monday. (Source: RILEY CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 11:31 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (CNN) – A 10-year-old girl from Indianapolis is finally back home after spending 579 days in a hospital.

Ava Graham was born with a rare congenital birth defect that affects normal blood flow through the heart, and she needed a heart transplant.

After undergoing a successful operation and spending nearly 20 months in a hospital, Ava left the hospital Monday.

Nurses, doctors and team members lined the hallways to wish Ava well.

The 10-year-old is excited to get home and be in her bedroom again.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is a wreck on the 1,500 block of Emerson Avenue.
One person dead after head-on wreck on WV State Route 2
Firefighters respond to fire at apartments in Marietta
Aerial view shows the aftermath of a deadly charter bus crash involving a semi in Licking...
6 dead, 18 hospitalized when bus carrying students and truck crash on Ohio highway, officials say
Robert Woodrow “Woody” Wilson passed away on November 9th just shy of his 80th birthday.
Longtime teacher passes away
Merry-etta Tour of Lights returns for third year
Merry-Etta tour of lights prepares for third year

Latest News

Musician Todd Burge was in the studio to talk about an upcoming fundraiser and an album release!
Community Collaboration and Songwriting with Todd Burge
Linda Kern was in the studio to talk about the Vienna Christmas Parade and changes that are...
Vienna Christmas Parade is December 2nd!
Two people with WVCCCS were in the studio to talk about saving money for the holidays!
Saving Money for the Holidays with WV Consumer Credit Counseling
Signs in support of the Tusky Valley Schools community can be seen in front of the elementary...
NTSB at scene of deadly Ohio interstate crash involving busload of high school students
drop bank accounts