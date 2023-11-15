ESPN host and analyst talked with students at Parkersburg High School

By Alexa Griffey
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 12:52 PM EST
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - ESPN host and analyst Scott van pelt talked with students at Parkersburg High School through Zoom.

Mr. Vincent’s Sports in American Culture class interviews different figures in sports throughout the year.

Scott Van Pelt is the most recent interview the students got to participate in.

Van Pelt told students about his life, how his career started and how he got to his position with ESPN.

Before the meeting, students worked on questions to ask Van Pelt.

They were able to ask questions about his career, sports, and journalism.

This is something senior Andrew Miller says is exciting. He says the Van Pelt has interviewed some of his favorite players.

“I think it’s really cool because I’ve looked up to these people a lot of my life. I’m a big sports guy, so I think it’s just an awesome opportunity to be able to pick their brains a little bit.”

Miller said he was planning on asking about this year’s rookie class and wanted to get Van Pelt’s opinion.

