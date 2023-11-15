Health Check: What is COPD/Emphysema and how you can prevent it

Our Andrew Noll sat down with interventional pulmonologist, Dr. Roshen Mathew, to learn more about COPD and Emphysema.
By Andrew Noll
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 6:01 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is a chronic inflammatory lung disease that causes obstructed airflow from the lungs.

Symptoms include breathing difficulty, cough, mucus (sputum) production and wheezing.

It’s typically caused by long-term exposure to irritating gases or particulate matter, most often from cigarette smoke.

Emphysema is a lung condition that causes shortness of breath. In people with emphysema, the air sacs in the lungs (alveoli) are damaged.

Over time, the inner walls of the air sacs weaken and rupture — creating larger air spaces instead of many small ones.

This reduces the surface area of the lungs and, in turn, the amount of oxygen that reaches your bloodstream.

To learn more about both of these diseases and how you can prevent yourself from falling victim make sure to check out the video at the top of the article as interventional pulmonologist, Dr. Roshen Mathew, breaks down the diseases and gives up tips on how to help prevent yourself from falling victim to these diseases.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is a wreck on the 1,500 block of Emerson Avenue.
One person dead after head-on wreck on WV State Route 2
Firefighters respond to fire at apartments in Marietta
Aerial view shows the aftermath of a deadly charter bus crash involving a semi in Licking...
6 dead, 18 hospitalized when bus carrying students and truck crash on Ohio highway, officials say
Robert Woodrow “Woody” Wilson passed away on November 9th just shy of his 80th birthday.
Longtime teacher passes away
Merry-etta Tour of Lights returns for third year
Merry-Etta tour of lights prepares for third year

Latest News

Our Andrew Noll sat down with interventional pulmonologist, Dr. Roshen Mathew, to learn more...
What is COPD/Emphysema and how you can prevent it
This week's workout uses kettlebells!
Movement Monday with Stacy! This week is a full body workout
Stacy shows Henry and Alexa a full body workout using kettlebells.
Movement Monday with Stacy Houser! This week is a full body workout
The Washington County Health Department is hosting a free 5k
Healthy Lungs 5k looks to promote tobacco free lifestyle