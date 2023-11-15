Health Check: What is COPD/Emphysema and how you can prevent it

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is a chronic inflammatory lung disease that causes obstructed airflow from the lungs.

Symptoms include breathing difficulty, cough, mucus (sputum) production and wheezing.

It’s typically caused by long-term exposure to irritating gases or particulate matter, most often from cigarette smoke.

Emphysema is a lung condition that causes shortness of breath. In people with emphysema, the air sacs in the lungs (alveoli) are damaged.

Over time, the inner walls of the air sacs weaken and rupture — creating larger air spaces instead of many small ones.

This reduces the surface area of the lungs and, in turn, the amount of oxygen that reaches your bloodstream.

To learn more about both of these diseases and how you can prevent yourself from falling victim make sure to check out the video at the top of the article as interventional pulmonologist, Dr. Roshen Mathew, breaks down the diseases and gives up tips on how to help prevent yourself from falling victim to these diseases.

