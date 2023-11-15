Local woman celebrates her 101st birthday

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - A local woman celebrated her 101st birthday this Tuesday. Friends and family gathered to make the day special for Althea Southwick.

She said her secret to a long life is smiling at everyone. Her biggest piece of life advice is to love everyone.

If Southwick were to use one word to describe herself it would be clumsy.

She said she’s lucky to be a part of such a wonderful group of people getting together.

“..., very special. Everyone makes me feel so happy,” Southwick said.

Her daughter said that Southwick is very adventurous. In fact, she went parasailing in Mexico for her 91st birthday. Southwick said that she wants to do it again.

