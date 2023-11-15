Maxwell Molessa signs with WVU to continue baseball career

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Williamstown High School senior Maxwell Molessa is heading to Morgantown to continue his baseball career for the West Virginia University Mountaineers.

Molessa had been verbally committed to play baseball for the Mountaineers since August of 2021, and he officially put pen to paper during his signing ceremony on Wednesday.

Maxwell will continue to play middle infield and outfield for the Mountaineers, positions he has familiarity with at Williamstown.

Maxwell says it was always his dream to don the blue and gold in Morgantown.

“It was a surreal moment,” Molessa says of signing with WVU. “I’ve dreamt of being a mountaineer my whole life, representing the state, playing for West Virginia. West Virginia is like no other country or state. Everything in the world, nothing compares to playing for the Mountaineers. I mean, it’s truly a blessing to be able to call myself a Mountaineer officially.”

Williamstown baseball coach Levi Maxwell has seen Maxwell grow throughout his tenure with the Yellowjackets, and he says he will bring instant impact to his new team.

“He’s done such a great job for us on and off the field and we couldn’t be more proud of him to be a Mountaineer,” Coach Maxwell said. “We’re excited for him to continue his college career and we know that he’s going to succeed. I don’t think that this may be the end of the road for him. I think that he has the potential to continue his career on past college.”

