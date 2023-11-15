Obituary: Crank, Andrew Thomas

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 4:52 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Andrew Thomas Crank, 39, of Williamstown, WV passed away on November 13, 2023, at his residence.

Andrew was born on July 7, 1984, in Charleston, WV a son of Cheryl and David Burdette of Williamstown.  He graduated from Charleston High School and was a gentle and good soul.  He was a loving son and “Grandma’s Boy” who will be greatly missed.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his maternal grandmother who helped raise him, Connie Jane Ahrens; maternal grandfather, Connie Ray Osborne; brother, Matthew William Burdette; step-brother, Timothy Zane Burdette and step-sister, Kyle Nicole Burdette.

Funeral services will be on Saturday at 2:00 p.m. at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.

Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery North.

Visitation will be held  Saturday 1-2 p.m. at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is a wreck on the 1,500 block of Emerson Avenue.
One person dead after head-on wreck on WV State Route 2
Firefighters respond to fire at apartments in Marietta
Aerial view shows the aftermath of a deadly charter bus crash involving a semi in Licking...
6 dead, 18 hospitalized when bus carrying students and truck crash on Ohio highway, officials say
Robert Woodrow “Woody” Wilson passed away on November 9th just shy of his 80th birthday.
Longtime teacher passes away
Merry-etta Tour of Lights returns for third year
Merry-Etta tour of lights prepares for third year

Latest News

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Klintworth, Lyman Bruce
Donald E. Dennis II Obit
Obituary: Dennis II, Donald E.
Robert Woodrow (Woody) Wilson Obit
Obituary: Wilson, Robert Woodrow (Woody)
Louwanna Jean Patterson Obit
Obituary: Patterson, Louwanna “Jean”