Obituary: Klintworth, Lyman Bruce

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lyman Bruce Klintworth, 79, of Marietta passed away on Monday, November 13, 2023, at his home.

Funeral services will be held on Friday (Nov. 17) at 11:00 am at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home with burial following in East Lawn Memorial Park.  The family will greet friends on Friday before the service from 9:00 am.  Messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is a wreck on the 1,500 block of Emerson Avenue.
One person dead after head-on wreck on WV State Route 2
Firefighters respond to fire at apartments in Marietta
Aerial view shows the aftermath of a deadly charter bus crash involving a semi in Licking...
6 dead, 18 hospitalized when bus carrying students and truck crash on Ohio highway, officials say
Robert Woodrow “Woody” Wilson passed away on November 9th just shy of his 80th birthday.
Longtime teacher passes away
Merry-etta Tour of Lights returns for third year
Merry-Etta tour of lights prepares for third year

Latest News

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Crank, Andrew Thomas
Donald E. Dennis II Obit
Obituary: Dennis II, Donald E.
Robert Woodrow (Woody) Wilson Obit
Obituary: Wilson, Robert Woodrow (Woody)
Louwanna Jean Patterson Obit
Obituary: Patterson, Louwanna “Jean”