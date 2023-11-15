Obituary: Klintworth, Lyman Bruce
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Lyman Bruce Klintworth, 79, of Marietta passed away on Monday, November 13, 2023, at his home.
Funeral services will be held on Friday (Nov. 17) at 11:00 am at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home with burial following in East Lawn Memorial Park. The family will greet friends on Friday before the service from 9:00 am. Messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com.
