Red Cross works to help people displaced by Marietta apartment fire

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - A fire in a Marietta apartment complex Tuesday forced 38 residents to flee their homes.

The Red Cross worked to help people displaced from the WinBeri Place Apartments at a temporary shelter set up at Harmar Elementary School. Red Cross Executive Director Sharon Kesselring said Wednesday some of the residents were able to stay with friends or family.

Kesselring said the Red Cross has opened more than 20 cases for residents who didn’t have anywhere else to go. Red Cross Emergency Assistance helped them get hotel rooms and provided food and other support.

Kesselring said work in this situation isn’t done yet. “It is a fluid situation,” Kesselring said. “And that’s where, like I say, our recovery personnel will actually work with each client on an individual basis to make sure the recovery’s going properly. And we’ll just take it a day at a time to see what would be the next step then.”

It’s unknown when the residents of WinBeri place will be able to return home.

