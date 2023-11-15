Red Cup Day at Starbucks is tomorrow – here’s how to get yours

To get the free reusable cup, you must order a handcrafted holiday beverage at participating...
To get the free reusable cup, you must order a handcrafted holiday beverage at participating locations, while supplies last.(Starbucks)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 2:31 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Starbucks’ annual Red Cup Day is Thursday, when customers can get a free reusable holiday cup with their order.

To get the free reusable cup, you must order a handcrafted holiday beverage at participating locations, while supplies last.

That includes holiday drinks like the new Iced Gingerbread Oatmilk Chai or classics like the Caramel Brulée Latte.

Starbucks said its fall seasonal drinks are also included in the promotion, so you can still get your Pumpkin Spice Latte and receive the free cup.

Here is the full list of drinks included in the promotion:

  • Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato
  • Caramel Brulée Latte
  • Chestnut Praline Latte
  • Gingerbread Latte
  • Gingerbread Oatmilk Chai
  • Hot Chocolate
  • Iced Apple Crisp Oatmilk Shaken Espresso
  • Oleato Gingerbread Oatmilk Latte
  • Peppermint Hot Chocolate
  • Peppermint Mocha
  • Peppermint White Hot Chocolate
  • Pumpkin Cream Chai Tea Latte
  • Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew
  • Pumpkin Spice Latte
  • Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte
  • White Hot Chocolate

Starbucks said the red cup giveaway is available however you order, including in person, on the Starbucks app, or through DoorDash and Uber Eats.

If you bring back your reusable cup for your next orders, you’ll receive $0.10 off and 25 bonus stars as a Starbucks Rewards member.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is a wreck on the 1,500 block of Emerson Avenue.
One person dead after head-on wreck on WV State Route 2
Firefighters respond to fire at apartments in Marietta
Aerial view shows the aftermath of a deadly charter bus crash involving a semi in Licking...
6 dead, 18 hospitalized when bus carrying students and truck crash on Ohio highway, officials say
Robert Woodrow “Woody” Wilson passed away on November 9th just shy of his 80th birthday.
Longtime teacher passes away
Merry-etta Tour of Lights returns for third year
Merry-Etta tour of lights prepares for third year

Latest News

Musician Todd Burge was in the studio to talk about an upcoming fundraiser and an album release!
Community Collaboration and Songwriting with Todd Burge
Linda Kern was in the studio to talk about the Vienna Christmas Parade and changes that are...
Vienna Christmas Parade is December 2nd!
Two people with WVCCCS were in the studio to talk about saving money for the holidays!
Saving Money for the Holidays with WV Consumer Credit Counseling
FILE -- Iain Armitage, front left, of "Young Sheldon" answers a question as executive...
‘Young Sheldon’ ending after 7 seasons; series finale to air in 2024
Police say a vehicle "blew up" late Wednesday morning in the area of Eagle Nest Drive.
Baby killed when vehicle ‘blew up,’ suspect ran off, police say