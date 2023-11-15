Shots fired at airport security checkpoint in Portland, Oregon

The Port of Portland is investigating after someone fired a gun inside a Portland International Airport terminal at a security checkpoint Tuesday night.
By FOX 12 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 9:31 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - The Port of Portland is investigating after someone fired a gun at a security checkpoint inside the Portland International Airport Tuesday night.

No one was hurt in the shooting, and Port of Portland police have made an arrest.

A woman said she had just gotten off a flight when she heard at least three shots. After coming out from hiding, she took video of a person being arrested and put into a police car outside of the airport.

The shots were fired at the TSA checkpoint for Gates D and E at about 11 p.m. on Tuesday.

The woman who heard the shots fired says all the people getting off the plane first ducked and ran for cover, and then many of them rushed back to the jet bridge for safety. She said it was crowded, and people were really scared. She said it was a few minutes later when someone opened the door, she went back into the airport and then outside and saw the arrest.

Police have not yet said what led up to the gunfire. The name of the suspect has not yet been released.

The investigation is ongoing, and no other information has been provided at this time.

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is a wreck on the 1,500 block of Emerson Avenue.
One person dead after head-on wreck on WV State Route 2
Firefighters respond to fire at apartments in Marietta
Aerial view shows the aftermath of a deadly charter bus crash involving a semi in Licking...
6 dead, 18 hospitalized when bus carrying students and truck crash on Ohio highway, officials say
Merry-etta Tour of Lights returns for third year
Merry-Etta tour of lights prepares for third year
Robert Woodrow “Woody” Wilson passed away on November 9th just shy of his 80th birthday.
Longtime teacher passes away

Latest News

Musician Todd Burge was in the studio to talk about an upcoming fundraiser and an album release!
Community Collaboration and Songwriting with Todd Burge
Two people with WVCCCS were in the studio to talk about saving money for the holidays!
Saving Money for the Holidays with WV Consumer Credit Counseling
Linda Kern was in the studio to talk about the Vienna Christmas Parade and changes that are...
Vienna Christmas Parade is December 2nd!
A customer browses the holiday lights section at Blackhawk Hardware, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023,...
Retail sales slip in October as consumers pull back after summer splurges
FILE - Dolly Parton poses for a picture before the Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy Ceremony at...
Dolly Parton’s new album is a detour from country music — could R&B be next?