Signs of recruitment improving at Vienna Police Department

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Vienna Police Department has struggled with recruitment and retention of officers for a number of years. Chief Mike Pifer said it looks like things may finally be improving.

Earlier this year, the Vienna City Council approved a raise of $6,000 per year for Vienna Police Department officers.

Chief Pifer said that comes out to a raise of $2.88 an hour, putting the starting wage for officers at $25.88 an hour.

Pifer said since the raise, their latest civil service examination in September saw 27 applications. That’s compared to three applicants on the last exam before the raise.

Pifer said there’s still a ways to go before any hires can be made due to background checks and other exams. But he said he’s hopeful they’ll be able to fill the three vacancies that have affected the department for years.

“It’s been a number of years since we’ve been at full capacity, so it’s exciting for us,” Pifer said. “You know, everybody’s doing more with less, so to speak, and this really helps the police department with the people and resources we need to do our job.”

Pifer said he was glad to have the support of City Council behind the department.

