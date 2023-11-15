Signs of recruitment improving at Vienna Police Department

The Vienna Police Department has struggled with recruitment and retention of officers for a number of years.
Recruitment improving at Vienna Police Department
Recruitment improving at Vienna Police Department(Chase Campbell, WTAP)
By Chase Campbell
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 8:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Vienna Police Department has struggled with recruitment and retention of officers for a number of years. Chief Mike Pifer said it looks like things may finally be improving.

Earlier this year, the Vienna City Council approved a raise of $6,000 per year for Vienna Police Department officers.

Chief Pifer said that comes out to a raise of $2.88 an hour, putting the starting wage for officers at $25.88 an hour.

Pifer said since the raise, their latest civil service examination in September saw 27 applications. That’s compared to three applicants on the last exam before the raise.

Pifer said there’s still a ways to go before any hires can be made due to background checks and other exams. But he said he’s hopeful they’ll be able to fill the three vacancies that have affected the department for years.

“It’s been a number of years since we’ve been at full capacity, so it’s exciting for us,” Pifer said. “You know, everybody’s doing more with less, so to speak, and this really helps the police department with the people and resources we need to do our job.”

Pifer said he was glad to have the support of City Council behind the department.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is a wreck on the 1,500 block of Emerson Avenue.
One person dead after head-on wreck on WV State Route 2
Firefighters respond to fire at apartments in Marietta
Aerial view shows the aftermath of a deadly charter bus crash involving a semi in Licking...
6 dead, 18 hospitalized when bus carrying students and truck crash on Ohio highway, officials say
Merry-etta Tour of Lights returns for third year
Merry-Etta tour of lights prepares for third year
51-year old Donald Turner was sentenced Friday.
Woman from Gallipolis sentenced for fraud

Latest News

Vienna police investigating alleged attempted theft of ATM
Vienna police investigating alleged attempted theft of ATM
Wood County Board of Education awards sale of bond
Wood County Board of Education awards sale of bond
Habitat for humanity
Habitat for Humanity prepares for upcoming changes
Cook house
The historic Cook House officially changes ownership