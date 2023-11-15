Student Athlete of the Week: Rylee Barrett

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio. (WTAP) - Rylee Barrett is a senior football player for the Eastern Eagles. He knows what it means to be a student athlete and understands the importance of excelling not just on the field, but also in the classroom.

“My definition of a student athlete would be a student that participates in sports,” said Barrett. “We’re taught, especially in football, that a student comes first and that being a student and getting your work done in education is most important because that’s why you’re in school.”

Rylee has faced many challenges with balancing school work and football as he is mainly taking college classes. During his difficult journey as a student athlete, he has gotten help from his coaches and teachers.

Rylee plays running back and linebacker for Eastern and has been a key piece in the Eagles’ postseason run. After defeating River in the regional semifinals, Eastern is set to face Caldwell in the final. Rylee is thrilled his team is getting a rare opportunity in the playoffs.

“A lot of excitement not only from me, but from our community,” Barrett said. “As a football team we’ve never gotten this far so we’re in uncharted waters. Nobody’s really experienced this from Eastern or Meigs County in general. So there’s a lot of excitement.”

The goal for the Eagles is to win a state championship in Canton, but Rylee also has goals for himself before season’s end.

“I set a goal at the start of the year. Last year, I had 1,000 rushing yards at the end of the regular season and going into the playoffs,” says Barrett. “So this year, my goal before I was to end my career as a senior to have 1,500 and I’m on pace for this. That’s about what I’ve been working towards.”

Rylee doesn’t know where he wants to go to school yet, but he wants to study physical therapy.

