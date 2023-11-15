Thanksgiving dinner will be cheaper this year, thanks to turkeys

FILE - Your Thanksgiving meal will cost less this year, experts say.
FILE - Your Thanksgiving meal will cost less this year, experts say.(Pexels)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 10:58 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Paying for Thanksgiving dinner won’t be as painful this year as it was in years past.

It is getting less expensive, thanks to lower turkey prices and cooling inflation

According to the American Farm Bureau Federation, a Thanksgiving meal of 12 classic items for 10 people will cost $61.17 on average. That is a 4.5% drop from last year’s record-high average of $64.05; however, it is still up 25% from 2019.

The cheaper Thanksgiving meal this year is due in large part to the falling prices of the most expensive item on the plate, the turkey itself.

A 16-pound turkey costs $27.35 on average, down more than 5.5% from last year, and the American Farm Bureau Federation said the prices of turkeys are expected to drop even further.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is a wreck on the 1,500 block of Emerson Avenue.
One person dead after head-on wreck on WV State Route 2
Firefighters respond to fire at apartments in Marietta
Aerial view shows the aftermath of a deadly charter bus crash involving a semi in Licking...
6 dead, 18 hospitalized when bus carrying students and truck crash on Ohio highway, officials say
Merry-etta Tour of Lights returns for third year
Merry-Etta tour of lights prepares for third year
Robert Woodrow “Woody” Wilson passed away on November 9th just shy of his 80th birthday.
Longtime teacher passes away

Latest News

Musician Todd Burge was in the studio to talk about an upcoming fundraiser and an album release!
Community Collaboration and Songwriting with Todd Burge
Two people with WVCCCS were in the studio to talk about saving money for the holidays!
Saving Money for the Holidays with WV Consumer Credit Counseling
Linda Kern was in the studio to talk about the Vienna Christmas Parade and changes that are...
Vienna Christmas Parade is December 2nd!
FILE - Assistant Attorney General Matthew Olsen of the Justice Department's National Security...
Key US spy tool will lapse at year’s end unless Congress and the White House can cut a deal
FILE - Study finds common pesticides in food are reducing sperm count worldwide.
Common pesticides in food reduce sperm count, study says