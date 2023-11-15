Upcoming dates for the Salvation Army

The bell ringers we all know will soon be stationed outside your grocery stores as the Christmas season begins.(Source: The Salvation Army)
By Carrie Rose
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 12:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Salvation Army has several dates coming for those seeking help and those seeking to help others.

The annual Kettle Kickoff will be November 18 at the Grand Central Mall from noon to 1 p.m.

The Salvation Army will hold their Thanksgiving Meal Handout on November 23, with 9 a.m. for deliveries and take-out will start at 10:30 a.m.

Angel Tree Distribution will be December 19 at the Salvation Army from 9 a.m. to noon.

