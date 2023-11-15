Vienna police investigating alleged attempted theft of ATM

Vienna police investigating alleged attempted theft of ATM
Vienna police investigating alleged attempted theft of ATM(Chase Campbell, WTAP)
By Chase Campbell
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 8:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Vienna Police Department is investigating the attempted theft of an ATM.

According to Vienna Police Chief Mike Pifer, two unidentified suspects drove a stolen vehicle to the Community Bank on the 2400 block of Grand Central Avenue at around five this morning.

Pifer said the suspects attached a chain to an ATM and attempted to drag it away using the stolen vehicle.

Pifer said the attempted theft was unsuccessful and the suspects fled the scene, abandoning the stolen vehicle.

Pifer said the do not have any leads as to the identities of the suspects at this time.

The incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is a wreck on the 1,500 block of Emerson Avenue.
One person dead after head-on wreck on WV State Route 2
Firefighters respond to fire at apartments in Marietta
Aerial view shows the aftermath of a deadly charter bus crash involving a semi in Licking...
6 dead, 18 hospitalized when bus carrying students and truck crash on Ohio highway, officials say
Merry-etta Tour of Lights returns for third year
Merry-Etta tour of lights prepares for third year
51-year old Donald Turner was sentenced Friday.
Woman from Gallipolis sentenced for fraud

Latest News

Recruitment improving at Vienna Police Department
Signs of recruitment improving at Vienna Police Department
Wood County Board of Education awards sale of bond
Wood County Board of Education awards sale of bond
Habitat for humanity
Habitat for Humanity prepares for upcoming changes
Cook house
The historic Cook House officially changes ownership