Vienna police investigating alleged attempted theft of ATM

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Vienna Police Department is investigating the attempted theft of an ATM.

According to Vienna Police Chief Mike Pifer, two unidentified suspects drove a stolen vehicle to the Community Bank on the 2400 block of Grand Central Avenue at around five this morning.

Pifer said the suspects attached a chain to an ATM and attempted to drag it away using the stolen vehicle.

Pifer said the attempted theft was unsuccessful and the suspects fled the scene, abandoning the stolen vehicle.

Pifer said the do not have any leads as to the identities of the suspects at this time.

The incident is still under investigation.

