Vienna Police looking for information on attempted ATM theft

By Sarah Coleman
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 6:28 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Vienna Police Department (PD) is looking for information following the attempted theft of an ATM.

According to Vienna PD, officers responded to Community Bank for an abandoned vehicle in the roadway around 5:25 a.m. Tuesday.

Officers found out the vehicle was stolen about an hour and a half prior and then was used to try and steal the ATM, which caused heavy damage to the machine.

Vienna PD says the suspects got in what appears to be a dark SUV, possibly a newer Dodge Durango, and traveled north on Grand Central Avenue.

Investigators are asking that if you live between 23rd Street and 32nd Street and have security cameras to check and see if you see the vehicle between the hours of 3:30 a.m. and 5:10 a.m.

If you have any information, you can call Detective Sergeant Anthony Harris or Detective Ryan Black at 304-295-8563.

