Vienna prepares for “Holly Days” Christmas parade and tree lighting

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - There are several holiday parades scheduled around the Mid-Ohio Valley.

One of them is the Vienna Holly Days Christmas Parade.

The parade is on Saturday, December 2, 2023. The lineup begins at 10 AM and it begins at 11.

The parade goes from 46th Street on Grand Central Avenue. down to 23rd Street.

Linda Kern, the community event planner for the city of Vienna, said there is still time for people to apply be in the parade?

The city’s website, vienna-wv.com, has the application. Print off a parade form, fill it out, scan it, send it to Linda Kern’s email, or call her.

The deadline is Tuesday, November 20, 2023.

As WTAP has reported earlier, there will be no walkers in this year’s parade.

“I know there’s been some concern about that, but it is a safety issue. At the end of the year last year, the mayor myself, [and] Chief Pifer, got together and we talk about anything that could be dangerous or unsafe and then fix it.”

Kern pointed out that Grand Central Avenue is narrow and that they want to keep everybody safe.

Kern also explained that ‘Holly Days’ is a three event system.

The pageant was held on November 4th. The winners serve the community for the whole year coming up.

The tree lighting, the second part, is Tuesday November 28, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. at Jackson Community parking lot.

Jackson, Vienna, and Greenmont will be singing. Kern also said there will be free cocoa and cookies.

Kern also said that there will be 24 free events in Vienna over the next year.

She said an event schedule will come out in the spring. It begins from April to December 2024.

You can find a schedule of events and forms, here.

