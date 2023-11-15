Wood County Board of Education awards sale of bond

The Wood County Board of Education met in a special session on Tuesday to award the sale of their public school bonds.
By Chase Campbell
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 8:10 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Wood County voters approved a $60,850,000 for Wood County Schools in May of 2022.

The board approved the sale of the bonds to J.P. Morgan Securities for over 62 million dollars in a unanimous vote on Tuesday.

The funds will be available to the board early in December.

The money will go toward building three new schools, one of which will replace Lubeck Elementary School.

Other projects include improvements to athletic facilities at several schools and other improvements to existing schools.

