World War 2 Veteran turned 105 years old

World War 2 veteran Roy Sees is celebrating his 105 birthday with friends and family following a parade.
By Sarah Coleman
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 6:49 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Members from the community and Belpre Area Veterans showed up to wish a veteran a happy 105 birthday.

Sees enjoyed the parade, spending time with everyone who stopped by afterward, and is looking forward to another year.

“You know I appreciate it so much, I don’t know how to thank everybody; there’s so many. You know the fire department went through here, the police department, and the mayor. I appreciate every one of them,” said Sees.

We asked him what his secret to life is and he said he wished he knew.

