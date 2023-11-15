YMCA opens renovated locker rooms

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The YMCA and Pickering Associates celebrated the completion of a several-year project Wednesday.

Over the past few years, Pickering Associates has been renovating the locker rooms at the Y.

Pickering Associates Architect Chris Mancuso talked about how the upgrades allow for more people to use the rooms.

“We worked with the YMCA to develop some new plans that included making the locker rooms ADA accessible. A lot of the issues there have been resolved, and other general upgrades to newer lockers and newer finishes,” said Mancuso.

The YMCA of Parkersburg’s CEO Ed Bohren shares the benefits of the upgrades.

“It will allow for more people to use the facility, and use a safe place as they are designed for safety when you are in the locker rooms. Also, privacy when you come to take a shower before heading back to work,” said Bohren.

Members of the Y have been excited about the renovation, especially as it was almost done.

“They are very excited. It’s an open door, and occasionally during the end of construction, we had individuals think it was open so they would use it. We told them it wasn’t ready yet, but now we are open and ready to go,” said Bohren.

The locker rooms also feature a sauna and steam room for members.

