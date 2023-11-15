YMCA opens renovated locker rooms

Renovations complete to YMCA locker rooms
Renovations complete to YMCA locker rooms(Sarah Coleman)
By Sarah Coleman
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 6:43 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The YMCA and Pickering Associates celebrated the completion of a several-year project Wednesday.

Over the past few years, Pickering Associates has been renovating the locker rooms at the Y.

Pickering Associates Architect Chris Mancuso talked about how the upgrades allow for more people to use the rooms.

“We worked with the YMCA to develop some new plans that included making the locker rooms ADA accessible. A lot of the issues there have been resolved, and other general upgrades to newer lockers and newer finishes,” said Mancuso.

The YMCA of Parkersburg’s CEO Ed Bohren shares the benefits of the upgrades.

“It will allow for more people to use the facility, and use a safe place as they are designed for safety when you are in the locker rooms. Also, privacy when you come to take a shower before heading back to work,” said Bohren.

Members of the Y have been excited about the renovation, especially as it was almost done.

“They are very excited. It’s an open door, and occasionally during the end of construction, we had individuals think it was open so they would use it. We told them it wasn’t ready yet, but now we are open and ready to go,” said Bohren.

The locker rooms also feature a sauna and steam room for members.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is a wreck on the 1,500 block of Emerson Avenue.
One person dead after head-on wreck on WV State Route 2
Firefighters respond to fire at apartments in Marietta
Aerial view shows the aftermath of a deadly charter bus crash involving a semi in Licking...
6 dead, 18 hospitalized when bus carrying students and truck crash on Ohio highway, officials say
Robert Woodrow “Woody” Wilson passed away on November 9th just shy of his 80th birthday.
Longtime teacher passes away
Merry-etta Tour of Lights returns for third year
Merry-Etta tour of lights prepares for third year

Latest News

World War 2 Veterans Roy Sees turns 105
World War 2 Veterans turned 105 years old
World War 2 veteran Roy Sees is celebrating his 105 birthday with friends and family following...
World War 2 Veteran turns 105 years old
Red Cross works to help people displaced by Marietta apartment fire
Red Cross works to help people displaced by Marietta apartment fire
Vienna PD looking for information on attempted ATM theft
Vienna Police looking for information on attempted ATM theft