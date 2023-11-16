Arts and entertainment events happening November 16th-19th across the Mid-Ohio Valley
Nov. 16, 2023
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org
Thursday, November 16th
- Artist Display- Multi Medium: Debbie and Steve Sisson @ WesBanco
- Adult Drawing in the Attic 10:30am - 12:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Homeschool Book Club- under 12 years old 2:00pm - 3:00pm @ Belpre Public Library
- ALY Club- Afterschool Library Youth - grades 5-12 2:45pm - 4:00pm @ Barlow Branch Library
- Movies at the Marietta Branch Library- ages 2-6 3:00pm - 3:30pm @ Marietta Public Library- 5th St Marietta OH
- Tai Chi for Arthritis and Fall Prevention- Advanced 3:00pm - 4:00pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
- Charitable Loom Along- ages 12+ 4:00pm - 5:00pm @ Marietta Public Library- 5th St Marietta OH
- Dino Dig- grades K-5 4:00pm - 5:00pm @ Belpre Public Library
- Movies at the Marietta Branch Library- ages 7+ 4:00pm - 5:30pm @ Marietta Public Library- 5th St Marietta OH
- World Traveler Story Time- ages 5-8 4:00pm - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
- Reindeer Paint Night 5:30pm - 7:00pm @ The Watering Can Art Studio, Grand Central Mall
- An Evening with Gus Smithhiser- the ‘Squashcarver’ 6:00pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
- Captain’s Harvest Dinner 6:30pm - 8:30pm @ Riviera at the Valley Gem
- Parkersburg Area Photo Club Meeting 7:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
Friday, November 17th
- Artist Display- Multi Medium: Debbie and Steve Sisson @ WesBanco
- Charitable Loom Along- ages 12+ 10:00am - 11:00am @ Marietta Public Library- 5th St Marietta OH
- Preschool Storytime- ages 3-6 10:00am - 11:00am @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
- Preschool Prep Time- ages 3-5 10:30am - 11:30am @ Belpre Public Library
- Noontime Yoga 12:00pm - 12:45pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
- Homeschool Makers Club 1:00pm - 2:30pm @ BB2C Makerspace
- Small Fry Story Time- ages 4-5 1:30pm - 2:30pm @ South Parkersburg Public Library
- Cutting Board Making 2:00pm - 7:30pm @ BB2C Makerspace
- After School Teen Hangout 3:00pm - 4:30pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
- Thanksgiving with the Blennerhassetts 4:00pm - 7:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
- Candle Painting 5:00pm - 7:00pm @ Unity Cafe
- Finetime Winter Whimsical Woodland Wonderland 6:00pm - 9:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Twas the Night Before Murder- Murder Mystery Dinner 6:00pm - 10:00pm @ Forty O Six Reception Venue- 4006 7th St Parkersburg WV
- You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown- Musical 7:00pm @ Riviera at the Valley Gem
- Chris Isaak: It’s Almost Christmas 8:00pm @ Peoples Bank Theatre
- Southeastern Sessions featuring RJ Cowdery, Don Baker and John A Walsh 8:00pm @ Adelphia Music Hall
- The Music Man 8:00pm - 11:00pm @ Actors Guild of Parkersburg
Saturday, November 18th
- Artist Display- Multi Medium: Debbie and Steve Sisson @ WesBanco
- Parkersburg South Fall Craft Festival 8:30am - 3:30pm @ Parkersburg South High School
- Healthy Lungs 5K Run and Walk 9:00am @ Indian Acres Park
- Self Defense Class- FREE- ages 5+ 9:00am - 12:00pm @ Wash Co Library- Beverly Branch
- Kids DIY- U Workshop: Thanksgiving Turkey Photo Holder 10:00am - 1:00pm @ Marietta Lowe’s
- Kids DIY-U Workshop:Thanksgiving Turkey Photo Holder 10:00am - 1:00pm @ Lowe’s 2 Walton Dr Parkersburg WV
- Meet the Author Tracy Jones 11:00am - 12:00pm @ Belpre Public Library
- Oil Painting Class in the Attic 11:00am - 1:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Paint and Pour 12:00pm @ The Cocktail Bar
- Meet the Curator 1:00pm - 3:00pm @ Campus Martius Museum and Ohio River Museum
- 6th Annual Friendsgiving Dinner 5:00pm - 9:00pm @ The Cocktail Bar
- After Hours Library Camp In- ages 13 and under 5:30pm - 7:30pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
- Charlie Brown Thanksgiving 6:00pm - 8:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
- City of Merry- Etta’s Tree Lighting 6:00pm @ Armory- Marietta OH
- The Lore Family Live in Concert 6:00pm @ The Old Cornerstone Gospel Church 3100 17th Ave Vienna WV
- Night at the Museum 6:30pm - 8:00pm @ The Castle
- Insured Sound 7:00pm - 11:00pm @ Parkersburg Moose Lodge
- You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown- Musical 7:00pm @ Riviera at the Valley Gem
- Tim O’ Brien and Jan Fabricius- Todd Burge Birthday Bash 7:30pm - 10:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Coop’s Nightmare- Alice Cooper Tribute 8:00pm - 11:00pm @ Adelphia Music Hall
- The Music Man 8:00pm - 11:00pm @ Actors Guild of Parkersburg
Sunday, November 19th
- West Virginia Watercolor Society- opening reception 1:00pm - 3:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Evening with the Curator 5:00pm - 7:00pm @ Campus Martius Museum and Ohio River Museum
- The Music Man 6:00pm - 9:00pm @ Actors Guild of Parkersburg
