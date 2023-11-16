Arts and entertainment events happening November 16th-19th across the Mid-Ohio Valley

Jeff DeWitt joins Daybreak to discuss what’s happening November 16th-19th across the Mid-Ohio Valley!
By Henry Grof
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 8:38 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org

Thursday, November 16th

  • Artist Display- Multi Medium: Debbie and Steve Sisson @ WesBanco
  • Adult Drawing in the Attic 10:30am - 12:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Homeschool Book Club- under 12 years old 2:00pm - 3:00pm @ Belpre Public Library
  • ALY Club- Afterschool Library Youth - grades 5-12 2:45pm - 4:00pm @ Barlow Branch Library
  • Movies at the Marietta Branch Library- ages 2-6 3:00pm - 3:30pm @ Marietta Public Library- 5th St Marietta OH
  • Tai Chi for Arthritis and Fall Prevention- Advanced 3:00pm - 4:00pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
  • Charitable Loom Along- ages 12+ 4:00pm - 5:00pm @ Marietta Public Library- 5th St Marietta OH
  • Dino Dig- grades K-5 4:00pm - 5:00pm @ Belpre Public Library
  • Movies at the Marietta Branch Library- ages 7+ 4:00pm - 5:30pm @ Marietta Public Library- 5th St Marietta OH
  • World Traveler Story Time- ages 5-8 4:00pm - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
  • Reindeer Paint Night 5:30pm - 7:00pm @ The Watering Can Art Studio, Grand Central Mall
  • An Evening with Gus Smithhiser- the ‘Squashcarver’ 6:00pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
  • Captain’s Harvest Dinner 6:30pm - 8:30pm @ Riviera at the Valley Gem
  • Parkersburg Area Photo Club Meeting 7:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center

Friday, November 17th

  • Artist Display- Multi Medium: Debbie and Steve Sisson @ WesBanco
  • Charitable Loom Along- ages 12+ 10:00am - 11:00am @ Marietta Public Library- 5th St Marietta OH
  • Preschool Storytime- ages 3-6 10:00am - 11:00am @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
  • Preschool Prep Time- ages 3-5 10:30am - 11:30am @ Belpre Public Library
  • Noontime Yoga 12:00pm - 12:45pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
  • Homeschool Makers Club 1:00pm - 2:30pm @ BB2C Makerspace
  • Small Fry Story Time- ages 4-5 1:30pm - 2:30pm @ South Parkersburg Public Library
  • Cutting Board Making 2:00pm - 7:30pm @ BB2C Makerspace
  • After School Teen Hangout 3:00pm - 4:30pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
  • Thanksgiving with the Blennerhassetts 4:00pm - 7:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
  • Candle Painting 5:00pm - 7:00pm @ Unity Cafe
  • Finetime Winter Whimsical Woodland Wonderland 6:00pm - 9:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Twas the Night Before Murder- Murder Mystery Dinner 6:00pm - 10:00pm @ Forty O Six Reception Venue- 4006 7th St Parkersburg WV
  • You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown- Musical 7:00pm @ Riviera at the Valley Gem
  • Chris Isaak: It’s Almost Christmas 8:00pm @ Peoples Bank Theatre
  • Southeastern Sessions featuring RJ Cowdery, Don Baker and John A Walsh 8:00pm @ Adelphia Music Hall
  • The Music Man 8:00pm - 11:00pm @ Actors Guild of Parkersburg

Saturday, November 18th

  • Artist Display- Multi Medium: Debbie and Steve Sisson @ WesBanco
  • Parkersburg South Fall Craft Festival 8:30am - 3:30pm @ Parkersburg South High School
  • Healthy Lungs 5K Run and Walk 9:00am @ Indian Acres Park
  • Self Defense Class- FREE- ages 5+ 9:00am - 12:00pm @ Wash Co Library- Beverly Branch
  • Kids DIY- U Workshop: Thanksgiving Turkey Photo Holder 10:00am - 1:00pm @ Marietta Lowe’s
  • Kids DIY-U Workshop:Thanksgiving Turkey Photo Holder 10:00am - 1:00pm @ Lowe’s 2 Walton Dr Parkersburg WV
  • Meet the Author Tracy Jones 11:00am - 12:00pm @ Belpre Public Library
  • Oil Painting Class in the Attic 11:00am - 1:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Paint and Pour 12:00pm @ The Cocktail Bar
  • Meet the Curator 1:00pm - 3:00pm @ Campus Martius Museum and Ohio River Museum
  • 6th Annual Friendsgiving Dinner 5:00pm - 9:00pm @ The Cocktail Bar
  • After Hours Library Camp In- ages 13 and under 5:30pm - 7:30pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
  • Charlie Brown Thanksgiving 6:00pm - 8:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
  • City of Merry- Etta’s Tree Lighting 6:00pm @ Armory- Marietta OH
  • The Lore Family Live in Concert 6:00pm @ The Old Cornerstone Gospel Church 3100 17th Ave Vienna WV
  • Night at the Museum 6:30pm - 8:00pm @ The Castle
  • Insured Sound 7:00pm - 11:00pm @ Parkersburg Moose Lodge
  • You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown- Musical 7:00pm @ Riviera at the Valley Gem
  • Tim O’ Brien and Jan Fabricius- Todd Burge Birthday Bash 7:30pm - 10:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Coop’s Nightmare- Alice Cooper Tribute 8:00pm - 11:00pm @ Adelphia Music Hall
  • The Music Man 8:00pm - 11:00pm @ Actors Guild of Parkersburg

Sunday, November 19th

  • West Virginia Watercolor Society- opening reception 1:00pm - 3:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Evening with the Curator 5:00pm - 7:00pm @ Campus Martius Museum and Ohio River Museum
  • The Music Man 6:00pm - 9:00pm @ Actors Guild of Parkersburg

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

