Arts and entertainment events happening November 16th-19th across the Mid-Ohio Valley

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org

Thursday, November 16th

Artist Display- Multi Medium: Debbie and Steve Sisson @ WesBanco

Adult Drawing in the Attic 10:30am - 12:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center

Homeschool Book Club- under 12 years old 2:00pm - 3:00pm @ Belpre Public Library

ALY Club- Afterschool Library Youth - grades 5-12 2:45pm - 4:00pm @ Barlow Branch Library

Movies at the Marietta Branch Library- ages 2-6 3:00pm - 3:30pm @ Marietta Public Library- 5th St Marietta OH

Tai Chi for Arthritis and Fall Prevention- Advanced 3:00pm - 4:00pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson

Charitable Loom Along- ages 12+ 4:00pm - 5:00pm @ Marietta Public Library- 5th St Marietta OH

Dino Dig- grades K-5 4:00pm - 5:00pm @ Belpre Public Library

Movies at the Marietta Branch Library- ages 7+ 4:00pm - 5:30pm @ Marietta Public Library- 5th St Marietta OH

World Traveler Story Time- ages 5-8 4:00pm - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson

Reindeer Paint Night 5:30pm - 7:00pm @ The Watering Can Art Studio, Grand Central Mall

An Evening with Gus Smithhiser- the ‘Squashcarver’ 6:00pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson

Captain’s Harvest Dinner 6:30pm - 8:30pm @ Riviera at the Valley Gem

Parkersburg Area Photo Club Meeting 7:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center

Friday, November 17th

Artist Display- Multi Medium: Debbie and Steve Sisson @ WesBanco

Charitable Loom Along- ages 12+ 10:00am - 11:00am @ Marietta Public Library- 5th St Marietta OH

Preschool Storytime- ages 3-6 10:00am - 11:00am @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson

Preschool Prep Time- ages 3-5 10:30am - 11:30am @ Belpre Public Library

Noontime Yoga 12:00pm - 12:45pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson

Homeschool Makers Club 1:00pm - 2:30pm @ BB2C Makerspace

Small Fry Story Time- ages 4-5 1:30pm - 2:30pm @ South Parkersburg Public Library

Cutting Board Making 2:00pm - 7:30pm @ BB2C Makerspace

After School Teen Hangout 3:00pm - 4:30pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson

Thanksgiving with the Blennerhassetts 4:00pm - 7:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler

Candle Painting 5:00pm - 7:00pm @ Unity Cafe

Finetime Winter Whimsical Woodland Wonderland 6:00pm - 9:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center

Twas the Night Before Murder- Murder Mystery Dinner 6:00pm - 10:00pm @ Forty O Six Reception Venue- 4006 7th St Parkersburg WV

You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown- Musical 7:00pm @ Riviera at the Valley Gem

Chris Isaak: It’s Almost Christmas 8:00pm @ Peoples Bank Theatre

Southeastern Sessions featuring RJ Cowdery, Don Baker and John A Walsh 8:00pm @ Adelphia Music Hall

The Music Man 8:00pm - 11:00pm @ Actors Guild of Parkersburg

Saturday, November 18th

Artist Display- Multi Medium: Debbie and Steve Sisson @ WesBanco

Parkersburg South Fall Craft Festival 8:30am - 3:30pm @ Parkersburg South High School

Healthy Lungs 5K Run and Walk 9:00am @ Indian Acres Park

Self Defense Class- FREE- ages 5+ 9:00am - 12:00pm @ Wash Co Library- Beverly Branch

Kids DIY- U Workshop: Thanksgiving Turkey Photo Holder 10:00am - 1:00pm @ Marietta Lowe’s

Kids DIY-U Workshop:Thanksgiving Turkey Photo Holder 10:00am - 1:00pm @ Lowe’s 2 Walton Dr Parkersburg WV

Meet the Author Tracy Jones 11:00am - 12:00pm @ Belpre Public Library

Oil Painting Class in the Attic 11:00am - 1:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center

Paint and Pour 12:00pm @ The Cocktail Bar

Meet the Curator 1:00pm - 3:00pm @ Campus Martius Museum and Ohio River Museum

6th Annual Friendsgiving Dinner 5:00pm - 9:00pm @ The Cocktail Bar

After Hours Library Camp In- ages 13 and under 5:30pm - 7:30pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson

Charlie Brown Thanksgiving 6:00pm - 8:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler

City of Merry- Etta’s Tree Lighting 6:00pm @ Armory- Marietta OH

The Lore Family Live in Concert 6:00pm @ The Old Cornerstone Gospel Church 3100 17th Ave Vienna WV

Night at the Museum 6:30pm - 8:00pm @ The Castle

Insured Sound 7:00pm - 11:00pm @ Parkersburg Moose Lodge

You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown- Musical 7:00pm @ Riviera at the Valley Gem

Tim O’ Brien and Jan Fabricius- Todd Burge Birthday Bash 7:30pm - 10:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center

Coop’s Nightmare- Alice Cooper Tribute 8:00pm - 11:00pm @ Adelphia Music Hall

The Music Man 8:00pm - 11:00pm @ Actors Guild of Parkersburg

Sunday, November 19th

West Virginia Watercolor Society- opening reception 1:00pm - 3:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center

Evening with the Curator 5:00pm - 7:00pm @ Campus Martius Museum and Ohio River Museum

The Music Man 6:00pm - 9:00pm @ Actors Guild of Parkersburg

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.