Band of the Week: Fort Frye Marching Cadets

BEVERLY, Ohio (WTAP) - The Fort Frye High School Marching Cadets are made up of 19 members, which is a slight increase from last year.

Band director Michael Border shared the growth being shown in a younger group of students following the graduation of six band members from last year.

“Finding enough people to kind of fill those spots and grow the group was a bit of a challenge, but we ended up getting ten new members this year that we didn’t have last year. Over half of our group was new members. So, the overall group was a lot younger than previous years, but there was growth which I am proud about and happy about.”

Border said he is proud of the band’s performance during competition season.

“I think the competitions went really well even if the scores didn’t reflect how we felt we did. It is always nice to judge our own performances and say yes we are proud of what we did on that field and we are proud of what we do every time we get on the field.”

Senior trombone player Sofia Villarrueta shared her journey to joining the band.

“I started playing trombone in 7th grade it was kind of introduced to me by my seventh grade band director, he just gave it to me and said have at it, you look like you really like it. I played it from there and some school changes happened, so I didn’t do it for a while. I came back into it freshman year for concert band and I’ve been really in love with it since and I have improved a lot since I first started.”

She says she is happy to lead by example for the younger members of the Marching Cadets.

