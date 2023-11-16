Cities are working to complete water line surveys

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Cities around the Mid-Ohio Valley are asking residents to fill out a survey about the pipes inside their homes.

Vienna Mayor Randy Rapp says the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is mandating all cities complete the survey for water lines to locate and replace lead lines or lead soldered joints.

This is a part of the EPA’s Lead and Copper Rule Revisions to work toward delivering clean drinking water to city residents.

Mayor Rapp says Vienna has about 5,200 water customers with pipes that need to be checked.

The city has a simple online survey to help lower the number of houses they need to check.

“We have asked our community to fill out a survey that says “these are what my water lines look like.” Based on that we will either go out and make a visual inspection or we can check them off the list, and know that if it was a newly constructed home you’re safe,” said Mayor Rapp.

The deadline for cities to complete the surveys is Oct. 16 2024, though Mayor Rapp asks that you complete it as soon as possible.

If you are a Vienna water customer, you can visit Vienna’s Water Survey. For Marietta customers, visit Marietta’s Water Survey.

Williamstown sent out the survey via the mail in the spring. If you are a Williamstown water customer and do not have a survey you can stop by the city building which is located at 100 W Fifth St. or call 304-375-7761.

We reached out to Parkersburg and Belpre to find out information for their customers and have not received information at this time.

For more information behind the mandate you can visit EPA’s Lead and Copper Rule Improvements.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.