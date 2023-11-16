Community foundation assists residents affected by apartment fire

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Marietta Community Foundation is assisting residents affected by a recent fire at WinBeri Place Apartments.

38 WinBeri Place Apartment residents were displaced from their homes following a fire on the third floor of the apartment complex.

Foundation Operations & Donor Services Director Britani Merritt said Red Cross is providing temporary shelter and assistance to over half of those displaced by the fire, but the foundation’s hardship and disaster relief fund bridges the gap for those unable to receive help.

“Individuals that don’t have a case with Red Cross or didn’t receive assistance that night can come to us to get the same amount of assistance they received from Red Cross that the others did. There are still individuals still needing help that don’t have places to go now or don’t have the resources to continue staying where they are at, or just need food. So, this has been handy to help those that weren’t able to get assistance from the Red Cross and continue providing assistance to them.”

Individuals in need of assistance can call the foundation at 740-373-3286 or by clicking HERE

