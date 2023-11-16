Crews are battling a structure fire on 6th Street in Parkersburg

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg Fire Department is battling a structure fire on 6th street.

Authorities received a call at 5:43 p.m. about a structure fire on the 500 block of 6th street, according to Wood County Dispatch.

Dispatch asks everyone to avoid the area, if possible, so crews can work.

Two injuries have been reported due to the fire.

Agencies that responded include the Parkersburg Fire Department, St. Joseph’s Ambulance Services, and Belpre EMS.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

