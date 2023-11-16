Crews respond to Rt. 7 brush fire in Washington County

The Little Hocking Fire Department initially responded to the fire at 1:47 Thursday afternoon.
By Chase Campbell
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 6:57 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Multiple fire departments are responding to a brush fire in Washington County.

The Little Hocking Fire Department initially responded to the fire at 1:47 this afternoon.

The Dunham, Barlow ,Coolville, and Carthage, Volunteer Fire Departments were called in to assist, along with the Department of Natural Resources, which provided three workers and a bulldozer.

According to a Little Hocking EMT on the scene, no one was injured or had to be evacuated due to the fire.

As of 6:40 p.m., Little Hocking Fire Chief Mike Chevalier said the fire was mostly under control, though they were still on the scene putting out hotspots.

