Crews respond to Rt. 7 brush fire in Washington County

Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 6:57 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Multiple fire departments are responding to a brush fire in Washington County.
The Little Hocking Fire Department initially responded to the fire at 1:47 this afternoon.
The Dunham, Barlow ,Coolville, and Carthage, Volunteer Fire Departments were called in to assist, along with the Department of Natural Resources, which provided three workers and a bulldozer.
According to a Little Hocking EMT on the scene, no one was injured or had to be evacuated due to the fire.
As of 6:40 p.m., Little Hocking Fire Chief Mike Chevalier said the fire was mostly under control, though they were still on the scene putting out hotspots.
