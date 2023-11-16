Get your running shoes ready, Turkey Trot to return to City Park

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - When you think of Thanksgiving, you may think of turkey. For some that means the Turkey Trot.

The Turkey Trot is an annual 5k race held on Thanksgiving morning at the City Park in Parkersburg. The race is hosted by the River City Runners and Walkers Club.

The event director, Sharon Marks said this is a fun event for families.

Marks explained it’s the biggest fundraiser of the year for the group.

“Turkey Trot is a low key for some and a race for others, but always a family event on Thanksgiving morning.” Marks continued saying, “It is our biggest fund raiser. The proceeds from the Turkey Trot allows our club to maintain several well deserved projects including the free kid’s series headed up by Amy Eddy.”

The event is at 9 am at the Parkersburg City Park on Thanksgiving morning.

Parkersburg Mayor, Tom Joyce will be starting the event.

There’s still time to sign up, and multiple ways to do it.

You can sign up with a paper application, available on the rivercityrunnnersandwalkers.com site or at on the Run and Walk on Emerson Ave.

You can also sign up online at runsignup.com the link can also be found on the RCRW website.

The cost is $18 or $16 for 4 or more applications until Friday, November 17, 2023. The price increases to $23 after Nov. 17, 2023.

There are a limited number of shirts for the race.

Marks said that since this races happens every year, it’s almost like a reunion for everyone that comes out.

“This is more of a reunion than a race. People from coast to coast are home to visit friends and family and they get to see and catch up with people they have literally not seen in a year! I love the families who walk/run together. It is a tradition to start your Thanksgiving with a little exercise and a lot of conversation and fun.”

To add another level of fun, some people dress up to run. Marks said you never know what you’re going to see on race day.

“Several participants will dress up from turkeys to who knows what!!! I love it.”

