Habitat for Humanity builds their 116th house

Habitat for Humanity builds a house for the Sargent family.
Habitat for Humanity builds a house for the Sargent family.(Hailey Lanham)
By Hailey Lanham
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 8:10 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Beverly, Ohio (WTAP) - Habitat for Humanity held an opening ceremony for a house they are building for the Sargent family.

Habitat for Humanity exists across the United States and in 70 different countries.

Their mission is to provide safe and affordable housing to those who need a place to live.

This will be their first house in Beverly while also making it their 166th house they have built.

In addition, they have 2 more lots available in Beverly for those who might be interested.

Every house gets a prayer board that people attending can sign wishing the family the best of luck before it is used to build their home.

“A requirement is the ability to partner with habitat and the willingness to partner with habitat, so that means that applicants while they are in the program they work on other habitat houses and their own. In exchange of that partnership agreement they are buying a house that has a zero percent interest mortgage.” said Robin Stewart, Executive Director.

We spoke to Jeremy Sargent, the soon to be home owner to see what he was feeling during the ceremony tonight.

“This is the craziest thing that has ever happened to me” said Sargent. “A life full of blessing is available to anybody...God is good” said Sargent.

If you are interested in applying you can visit https://www.habitatmov.com/ to see if you qualify.

