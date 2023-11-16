Local shelter takes in multiple pets from apartment complex fire

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Humane Society of the Ohio Valley is currently housing three cats from the WinBeri Place Apartments fire. They’re doing this through their temporary shelter program.

Washington County Humane Officer Fredley Tynan said that a fourth cat is off-site at the vet due to injuries from the fire.

She said most people at the apartment complex were able to get hotel vouchers at animal-friendly hotels.

“We definitely want to be able to keep animals with their families and not have to be surrendered. And so by doing safekeeping and by having our Safe Haven program, we’re able to house the animals temporarily while the families get back on their feet,” Tynan said.

The Humane Society of the Ohio Valley will be taking in any other pets found at the complex over the next few days, according to Tynan.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.