Local shelter takes in multiple pets from apartment complex fire

Humane society taking care of pets from apartment fire
By Laura Bowen
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 11:19 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Humane Society of the Ohio Valley is currently housing three cats from the WinBeri Place Apartments fire. They’re doing this through their temporary shelter program.

Washington County Humane Officer Fredley Tynan said that a fourth cat is off-site at the vet due to injuries from the fire.

She said most people at the apartment complex were able to get hotel vouchers at animal-friendly hotels.

“We definitely want to be able to keep animals with their families and not have to be surrendered. And so by doing safekeeping and by having our Safe Haven program, we’re able to house the animals temporarily while the families get back on their feet,” Tynan said.

The Humane Society of the Ohio Valley will be taking in any other pets found at the complex over the next few days, according to Tynan.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is a wreck on the 1,500 block of Emerson Avenue.
One person dead after head-on wreck on WV State Route 2
Firefighters respond to fire at apartments in Marietta
Aerial view shows the aftermath of a deadly charter bus crash involving a semi in Licking...
6 dead, 18 hospitalized when bus carrying students and truck crash on Ohio highway, officials say
Robert Woodrow “Woody” Wilson passed away on November 9th just shy of his 80th birthday.
Longtime teacher passes away
Merry-etta Tour of Lights returns for third year
Merry-Etta tour of lights prepares for third year

Latest News

Alpacagrams are a way you can send a message via an alpaca.
You can now send messages via alpacas thanks to a local farm
Habitat for Humanity builds a house for the Sargent family.
Habitat for Humanity builds their 116th house
World War 2 Veterans Roy Sees turns 105
World War 2 Veteran turned 105 years old
Renovations complete to YMCA locker rooms
YMCA opens renovated locker rooms