Marietta Salvation Army, Red Kettle Program starting back again

Major Todd Hughes from the Marietta Salvation Army was in the studio!
By Alexa Griffey
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 12:43 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MARIETTA, W.Va. (WTAP) -The season of giving is back and so are the Red Kettles. The Marietta Salvation Army are looking for people to ring the bells and collect donations in on of the group’s largest fundraisers of the year.

Major Todd Hughes said just about anyone can be a bell ringer.

“We have paid positions, individual volunteer positions, and group volunteer positions available.”

To apply for a paid position, come to the Salvation Army at 136 Front St. in Marietta, Ohio to fill out an application. To volunteer, call the Salvation Army at 740-373-4043, or come in to the Salvation Army.

Major Hughes said it’s more than just ringing a bell.

“They not only ring the bell at the kettle stands, they also represent the Salvation Army as donations are made in the kettles. These donations help fund our Christmas Assistance Program and our other programs and services throughout the year.”

Bell ringers go to different stores that allow the Salvation Army to put the kettle outside the store.

Shifts during the week (Mon.-Thurs.) are normally out from 10:00 am to 7:00 pm. on the weekend they could be out from 9:00 am to 8:00 pm.

You can read more about the Marietta Salvation Army, here.

