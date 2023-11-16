Municipal court displays overdose awareness banner

An Overdose Banner and PowerPoint are on display inside the lobby of Marietta Municipal Court.
The public is encouraged to visit the display.
The public is encouraged to visit the display.(Jacob Krantz)
By Jacob Krantz
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 6:58 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The banner on display at Marietta Municipal Court features photos of Washington County residents who lost their lives to drug overdose.

The banner is accompanied by a television showing the photos and details about the people no longer with us.

Cathy Harper of the Right Path for Washington County said the tribute follows a ceremony held at the court for overdose awareness.

“The best part about it was we had a little ceremony, and all of the family members came to share something about their loved one beyond the bio that was made. And the bio remembers them for much more than their addiction.”

Harper thanked Judge Janet Welch for helping honor families in Washington County.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Woodrow “Woody” Wilson passed away on November 9th just shy of his 80th birthday.
Longtime teacher passes away
Robert Woodrow (Woody) Wilson Obit
Obituary: Wilson, Robert Woodrow (Woody)
There is a wreck on the 1,500 block of Emerson Avenue.
One person dead after head-on wreck on WV State Route 2
Althea Southwick celebrated her 101st birthday this Tuesday.
Local woman celebrates her 101st birthday
Firefighters respond to fire at apartments in Marietta

Latest News

Ohio River Valley Red Cross says it needs more Washington County volunteers
Ohio River Valley Red Cross says it needs more Washington County volunteers
Safe driving while deer run
Driving safe while deer are running this time of year
Oscar Hernandez Diaz
Man convicted of involuntary manslaughter in relation to May 2022 incident
Cities work to complete water line surveys
Cities are working to complete water line surveys