Municipal court displays overdose awareness banner

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The banner on display at Marietta Municipal Court features photos of Washington County residents who lost their lives to drug overdose.

The banner is accompanied by a television showing the photos and details about the people no longer with us.

Cathy Harper of the Right Path for Washington County said the tribute follows a ceremony held at the court for overdose awareness.

“The best part about it was we had a little ceremony, and all of the family members came to share something about their loved one beyond the bio that was made. And the bio remembers them for much more than their addiction.”

Harper thanked Judge Janet Welch for helping honor families in Washington County.

