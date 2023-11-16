Ray Eubanks resigns from Parkersburg City Council

By Chase Campbell
Nov. 16, 2023
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Ninth district Parkersburg City Council Member Ray Eubanks has resigned.

Eubanks’s letter of resignation was read at Tuesday’s council meeting.

Eubanks wrote “I had committed to serve until the end of the term, but my higher authority has asked me to come and follow Him, and like Peter, James, and John, I must do so immediately.”

Following Eubanks resignation, the Republican Municipal Executive Committee has 10 days to submit nominees to Parkersburg Mayor Tom Joyce.

Joyce must appoint one of the candidates to council within five days of the nominations.

