Rep. Bill Johnson offered opportunity to lead Youngstown University

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Youngstown State University board of trustees wants to hire U.S. Rep. Bill Johnson as its next president.

“Very recently, I was made aware of the opportunity to become president of Youngstown State University by a national executive search firm. I wasn’t looking for another job, because I love serving the people of Eastern Ohio. When I was approached about leading this great university, with student success at the forefront, and helping to prepare the next generation of Americans to lead, I listened. I continue to be honored and humbled to serve the men and women of Eastern Ohio in Congress, and if I determine this opportunity to lead YSU is a good fit, I’ll have a very difficult decision to make. In the meantime, my focus will remain on representing Eastern Ohio in the U.S. House,” said Rep. Johnson.

The board voted Thursday to offer the position to Johnson, a Republican from Marietta.

Johnson represents the 6th Congressional District, which covers much of eastern Ohio, including half of Stark County and the city of Youngstown, where Youngstown State is located.

