Wood County crews respond to Moyer Ave. brush fire

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Fire Departments in Wood County responded to a brush fire off Moyer Avenue Thursday afternoon.

The Blennerhassett Volunteer Fire Department responded to the initial call at 12:30.

They called for mutual aid from the Lubeck, East Wood, and Washington Bottom Departments.

No one was injured in the fire. According to a property owner in the area, he was burning leaves when the fire he started leaped into the brush behind his home.

The departments on the scene had the fire put out and began to leave shortly after 3 p.m.

Joe Furguson, a Blennerhassett VFD firefighter, said the fire served as an example of how easy it is for fires to get out of control. “If there’s any wind at all, it doesn’t take much to blow a burning ember from what you think is a safe place to, you know, the nearby woods,” he said. “If you have any doubts about it, don’t do it. Just wait until after it rains or something like that.”

Ferguson cautioned that it’s easy for a small brush fire to grow and pose a threat to people’s houses and lives.

