Amazon pulls several brands of eye drops after FDA warning

The eye drops in question were marketed as treatments for conditions like pink eye, dry eyes,...
The eye drops in question were marketed as treatments for conditions like pink eye, dry eyes, dust irritation and cataracts.(GoToVan / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 8:10 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Amazon is pulling seven brands of eye drops from its online marketplace after guidance from the Food and Drug Administration.

The FDA informed the online seller the eyedrops are classified as “new drugs” and have not been approved yet.

The eye drops in question were marketed as treatments for conditions like pink eye, dry eyes, dust irritation and cataracts.

Just last month, the FDA also had major retailers remove some over-the-counter eyedrops from their shelves.

Those products were made in a facility where bacteria were found in the production areas.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire on 6th Street in Parkersburg
Crews are battling a structure fire on 6th Street in Parkersburg
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Allen, Tracy E.
Oscar Hernandez Diaz
Man convicted of involuntary manslaughter in relation to May 2022 incident
Crews respond to Rt. 7 brush fire in Washington County
Crews respond to Rt. 7 brush fire in Washington County
Habitat for Humanity builds a house for the Sargent family.
Habitat for Humanity builds their 116th house

Latest News

Alexa Griffey met with Sgt. Stephens to learn more about how to have a safe hunting season.
W.Va. DNR gives safety tips, advice before the start of deer firearm season
Sgt. Stephens, District 6 regional training officer, shows Alexa Griffey how to safely load and...
W.Va. DNR shows how to safely load and and unload a firearm
A hawk crashes through a coffeehouse window in Providence, Rhode Island.
Hawk shatters window at coffee shop
President Joe Biden speaks while sitting next to other leaders during the Asia-Pacific Economic...
Biden signs temporary spending bill averting government shutdown, pushing budget fight into new year